Brendan Fraser Sued By Producer For Alleged Battery

Todd Moyer is suing actor Brendan Fraser for assaulting him while the pair were discussing details of the movie “The Legend of William Tell,” based on the Swiss folk hero. Moyer claims that in July 2011, Fraser was “in an intoxicated state” and began to push, verbally threaten, and poke him in the chest repeatedly. Moyer is seeking punitive damages for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

This just a few months after Fraser sued Moyer for $3 million due to production delays on “Tell.” Fraser’s lawyer told TMZ that the suit is “ridiculous” and a “desperate attempt to avoid paying his debt.”

