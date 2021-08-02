Brendan Fraser fought back tears after learning that everyone online is ‘rooting’ for him to succeed

Brendan Fraser in 2019. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser got visibly emotional after learning of online fan support from a TikToker.

During a virtual meet-and-greet, @LittleLottieCosplay told Fraser people are “rooting” for him.

The “Mummy” star seemed to be on the verge of tears before tipping his hat and saying “Shucks.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brendan Fraser fought back tears after learning from a TikToker that “so many” people on the internet are “rooting” for him.

During a virtual meet-and-greet with cosplayer Lindley Key (who goes by @LittleLottieCosplay on Tiktok), Fraser opened up about his upcoming project, the Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“I’m gonna work with Scorsese, and Leo [DiCaprio], and Bob DeNiro,” a visibly excited Fraser shared.

After Key congratulated him on the new film, the “George of the Jungle” star said that he was a “little anxious.”

“I might be sick,” Fraser joked, pretending to bite his nails.

“You got this,” Key told Fraser. “Just know that the internet is so behind you. We’re so supportive. There’s so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Fraser then got a little teary-eyed before taking a sip of water to regain his composure.

The clip, which now has over 400,000 likes on TikTok, ends with the actor tipping his cowboy hat to Key and saying, “Shucks, ma’am.”

Fraser in ‘The Mummy.’ Universal Pictures

When reached for comment by Insider, Key said she wasn’t surprised that the heartwarming video went viral.

“Fraser was such a huge part of our childhoods,” she told Insider. “His movies were, and still are, loved by so many out there. And after all he has been through these past years, his fans are thrilled to see him happy and back to work.”

The TikToker attributes her video’s popularity to Fraser’s “extremely loyal fanbase and the sheer amount of people who want to see him succeed.”

Fraser has starred in numerous movies throughout his career, including ’90s blockbusters “The Mummy” and “George of the Jungle,” as well as “Encino Man,” “Bedazzled,” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” among others.

While he became a household name in the ’90s, Fraser has kept a lower profile in recent years, appearing on shows like “The Affair” and “Doom Patrol,” and in Steven Soderbergh’s crime thriller “No Sudden Move.”

Along with “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the actor will also star in the upcoming comedy “Brothers.”