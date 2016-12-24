Fans are rallying around Brendan Fraser and his return to Hollywood

Universal Pictures Brendan Fraser in 1999 movie ‘The Mummy.’

Fans are rallying around actor Brendan Fraser and his Hollywood career.

The ’90s movie heart throb is getting a lot of attention for his new role on Showtime’s “The Affair” as Gunther, a mysterious prison guard who has caused Noah (Dominic West) to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recent interviews about the role — especially a particularly quirky one with AOL talk show, Build, earlier this month — has both the media and fans revisiting the star’s long list of past Hollywood roles, such as “The Mummy” blockbuster film franchise,”School Ties,” “Gods and Monsters,” “Encino Man,” “Bedazzled,” and “Blast From the Past.”

Fans are even hoping to help Fraser’s return to the industry with a petition on change.org. As of the publishing of this article, about 7,400 people have signed the petition to implore entertainment companies to give Fraser more work.

The media have also joined in on the growing fascination with Fraser’s acting career. The Tribeca Film Festival website recently explored the best movies of his career with an article titled, “Brendan Fraser: The star that Hollywood forgot,” and there’s an extremely popular post floating around the web right now, “Why Hollywood won’t cast Brendan Fraser anymore,” which presented potential reasons why Fraser experienced a career slowdown over the past decade.

Watch AOL “Build’s” recent interview with Fraser below:

NOW WATCH: Psychiatrists studied 400 movies to find the most realistic psychopath



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.