Atlanta News Anchor Absolutely Destroys Coca-Cola Ad Haters In On-Air Speech

In Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl ad, the iconic “America The Beautiful” is sung in various languages, obviously representing the idea that America is truly a diverse melting pot.

But unfortunately, not everyone saw the ad in a beautiful light. The tweet below is just one of countless similar tweets that spoke against the concept of the commercial:

But an Atlanta news anchorwoman used her platform to destroy the Coca-Cola haters in an epic on-air speech.

Brenda Wood from WXIA said,

America was built on opening its arms to the world. The quote on the Statue of Liberty doesn’t say ‘Give me your English-speaking-only Christian-believing heterosexual masses.’ It says ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses.’

Watch Wood absolutely own this argument below:

