Brenda Song says she never got to audition for 'Crazy Rich Asians' because she wasn't 'Asian enough'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Brenda Song.

Brenda Song, who played the wealthy teen London Tipton in Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” said she wasn’t given the opportunity to audition for the 2018 romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians.”

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the actress said she asked her managers if she could get an audition for any part in the movie but was told the film’s crew thought her image was “basically not Asian enough.”

Song isn’t the first Asian American in Hollywood who has said their “Asian-ness” was questioned. Lana Condor, the star of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” said in an interview with Who What Wear last year that she was often not seen as “Asian enough” because she was adopted by white parents.

Brenda Song, who played the wealthy teen London Tipton in Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” was dubbed the original “crazy rich Asian” by the internet before the 2018 romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians.”

But Song said she wasn’t even given the opportunity to audition.

In an interview with Teen Vogue published Wednesday, the actress said she asked her managers if she could get an audition for any part in the movie but was met with heartbreak from the film’s crew.

“Their reasoning behind that, what they said was that my image was basically not Asian enough, in not so many words,” Song told Teen Vogue. “It broke my heart.”

Song, who was born to Thai and Hmong parents, told Teen Vogue that she believed she fit the role as an Asian American in her mid-to-late 20s.

“I said, ‘This character is in her late to mid-20s, an Asian American, and I can’t even audition for it? I’ve auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you’re not going to let me do it? You’re going to fault me for having worked my whole life?'” she said. “I was like, ‘Where do I fit?'”

The director of “Crazy Rich Asians,” Jon M. Chu, weighed in on Song’s comments on Wednesday, tweeting that he felt horrible about Song’s interpretation of the incident.

“Would these words ever come out of my mouth? Nope makes no sense. I feel horrible she thinks this is the reason,” Chu wrote. “The fact is I love Brenda Song and am a fan. I didn’t need her to audition because I already knew who she was!”

Song isn’t the first Asian American in Hollywood who has said their “Asian-ness” has been questioned. Lana Condor, the star of Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” said in an interview with Who What Wear last year that she was often not seen as “Asian enough” because she was adopted by white parents. Condor, who was born in Vietnam, was cast as Lara Jean Covey, a half-Korean character, in the film.

“I’m 100% Asian, and I’m also 100% American,” Condor said. “That’s something that I’m really trying to let people understand. My Asian American experience is different from someone else’s Asian American experience, and that’s OK. There are moments when I feel that people don’t think that I’m Asian enough because I was adopted by an American family. To me, that’s so silly!”

