Bremont's Simple & Satisfying Aviator Watch

There is a reason timepieces from brands like Rolex, Tag Heuer, and Omega consistently sell so well. They are legible, well built, and conservative. It is a simple formula which has done well for those outfitting “nice watches” to legions of men for ages. Interestingly enough, this category of watches is judged differently depending on who you are and how you are feeling. My own opinion on such watches has varied from “boring” to “just what the doctor ordered.” Funny how that goes… now I know why people in the know have watch collections, rather than just “a watch.”

So here is my review of a very “nice watch.” This English chap comes from Britain’s own Bremont and is their most simple model to date. They call the BC Solo collection their entry-level range of watches. I guess that is technically true as they are Bremont’s most modestly priced watches, but this is anything but an entry-level timepiece. What endears me most to the collection are the quirks and unique points that set it apart from others like it. In my opinion it is a few key details that really sell the BC Solo watch – details that most other brands of this size would never include.

At 43mm wide the BC Solo has that familiar Bremont Trip-Tick case that I am now very well familiar with. Very elegant in shape, it is comprised of brushed steel upper and bottom section with a middle barrel done in what I believe is PVD black coated aluminium. The shapeliness of this case and its impressive curves and proportions make me really wonder why there are still boring watch cases out there offered by other brands. My kudos to all designers who understand how important it is for even a modest looking watch to have a good case design. There must be complete synergy between the case, dial, and strap. Bremont is a brand that tends to do that well.

Read the rest of the article here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

