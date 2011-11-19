Breivik's Island Mass Murder Rampage Was Only Plan B

Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian right-wing terrorist responsible for 77 deaths in attacks this summer, only carried out the second part of his attack when his original plan fell apart.



According to Norwegian paper VG, Breivik’s original plan was to kill the Norwegian Prime Minister and other government workers with his bomb blast in Oslo.

When the bomb did not cause the 17-story tower to collapse, Breivik began driving to the Labour Party youth camp island of Utøya, hoping to kill or abduct Foreign Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, former prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, both of whom had been on the island close to the attacks, or the head of the Labour Party youth wing Eskil Pedersen. Breivik hoped to film the murders and upload them to the internet.

None of the targets were hurt in the attack (Støre and Brundtland were not on the island, and Pedersen escaped on a boat), and Breivik instead attacked children and workers on the island.

VG reportedly had access to the sensitive information through leaked transcripts from police interviews with Breivik. The BBC reports that police are now investigating the leak.

