Norway's Psycho Killer Is Talking With Police And Keen To Explain Himself

The man arrested for a brutal killing spree in Norway, Anders Behring Breivik, is talking to police and was “keen to explain himself,” according to local authorities.



Meanwhile details are emerging about the blond-haired 32-year-old.

First he seems to be Christian fundamentalist and a conservative, with anti-Muslim views. This contradicts what many assumed, including the Financial Times, which published a quick feature on the history of Islamic terrorism in Nordic countries, and the New York Times, which suggested the attack related to the war in Afghanistan. A headline in The Sun mistakenly referred to an ‘Al Qaeda’ Massacre.

Mr Breivik served in the Norweigian military and had no criminal record, according to the Telegraph. He is believed to have grown up in Oslo and studied at the Oslo School of Management. He runs an organic farming business.

The sole tweet from his supposed twitter account sheds light on his mentality. A quote from the philosopher John Stuart Mill, it says: “One person with a belief is equal to the force of 100,000 who have only interests.”

See pictures of the Oslo bombing >

Read interviews with a nation in shock >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.