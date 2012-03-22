Breitbart.com Reporter Thought He Ambushed Bono But It Turned Out To Be An Impersonator

Jason Mattera, author of Obama Zombies, has become somewhat well known for ambushing liberal-minded politicians and asking them embarrassing questions about how they conduct their personal business and lives.



He’s recently been going after celebrities in order to promote his forthcoming book, ‘Hollywood Hypocrites’

Yesterday Mattera posted a video that purports to be him asking Bono about whether his efforts at promoting debt relief and foreign aid conflict with U2’s decision to move its operations to Holland to avoid Irish taxes.

He made the video, promoted it on his website. And was scheduled to show it on Fox’s primetime fixture, ‘Hannity’ tonight, but we’re pretty sure that isn’t going to happen.

It turns Mattera cornered a Bono impersonator.

And maybe he should have figured that out from how the interview went:

Mattera: How do you not have control over that? It’s your company. Are you not in charge of your own company?

Bono: It’s not my company.

Mattera: You have no say in what U2 does?

Bono: Not particularly.

Mattera: You don’t? You don’t have a say in what U2 does?

Bono: No.

Here’s the video that has since been pulled from Mattera’s site:

via TheBlaze, Gawker, and Media Matters

