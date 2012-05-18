BREITBART.COM Is Pumping This 1991 Promotional Document That Says Obama Was Born In Kenya

Photo: Breitbart.com

The conservative muckracking site, Breitbart.com, has gotten its hands on a literary promotional document from 1991, in which Barack Obama’s biography says he is “born in Kenya, and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii.” According to the report by Joel Pollack at Breitbart.com, the booklet was part of promoting literary agency Acton & Dystel, with a list of its stable of authors.



The reporters at Breitbart say they do not believe that it casts doubt on the birth certificate that shows Barack Obama was born in Hawaii. From a note that accompanies the report:

It is evidence–not of the President’s foreign origin, but that Barack Obama’s public persona has perhaps been presented differently at different times.

The larger point the authors of this report want to make is that Obama and people around Obama have manipulated his identity, and that for a long time he cultivated a more “international” identity.

We think this little artifact is going to help revive the conspiracy theories about Obama. This is exactly the sort of thing birthers have been looking for, so why wouldn’t it become a treasure for them?

You can read the whole thing at Breitbart.com

But we also found a really good debunking of birtherism on an obscure website.

Here it is:

