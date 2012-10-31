Look What Happened To New York's Breezy Point neighbourhood

A fire destoyed more than 80 houses in Breezy Point, Queens, during the storm.



Firefighters couldn’t move quickly through the neighbourhood because it was flooded, and the wind whipped the fire into a frenzy.

The pictures from the ground show that a huge portion of the neighbourhood was reduced to a smouldering ruin.

This picture from the air, meanwhile, provides a whole different perspective…

Photo: AP

