16 photos of sharks that show they're the most majestic creatures of the seas

RAFA RIVAS/AFP/Getty Images A shark.

July 14 is Shark Awareness Day.

Sharks are some of the most beautiful creatures in the ocean, but due to overfishing and other factors, many species are in danger.

An estimated 100 million sharks are killed every year.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While people around the planet celebrate Shark Week, watch movie classics like “Jaws,” and visit aquariums, many don’t actually know much about sharks.

To celebrate Shark Awareness Day on July 14, Insider found 16 incredible photos of sharks, along with some interesting facts about these majestic creatures.

Keep scrolling to learn more about sharks.

Sharks, in some form or another, have been around for 450 million years.

Barcroft Media/Getty Images A great white shark.

However, the oldest known “modern” sharks can be traced back to 195 million years ago, according to the Natural History Museum.

There are over 500 species of shark.

RAFA RIVAS/AFP/Getty Images A sand tiger shark.

According to the Smithsonian, there are over 500 known shark species, though many are endangered or declining due to various factors like overfishing.

Sharks do not have bones.

Frogfish Photography/Barcroft/Getty Images A hammerhead shark looms close to the camera.

Instead, they have cartilage – that’s what makes up human noses and ears.

The whale shark is the largest fish in the ocean.

SCOTT TUASON/AFP/Getty Images A whale shark.

Whale sharks can grow to be 60-plus feet long – that’s a solid 20 feet longer than a school bus.

Another shark species is the hammerhead shark, known for its distinct appearance.

Jim Abernethy/Barcroft Media/Getty Images A hammerhead shark.

In actuality, there are nine different hammerhead species. Some can be quite large, up to 18 feet, while the smallest species can be just 3 feet long.

The hammerhead’s distinctly hammer-shaped head provides them with a hunting advantage and better depth perception.

Hammerhead sharks sometimes like to swim in schools.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images People look at a hammerhead shark while visiting the Georgia Aquarium.

Sharks tend to be solitary creatures, but scalloped hammerheads like to be around friends and family! The younger hammerheads likely stay together for protection, but it’s unclear why full-grown sharks would stick together.

The schools that consist of all adult sharks go their separate ways at night, but reconvene during the day.

Another species of shark, the whale shark, is known for its giant mouth and distinct markings.

James D. Morgan/Contributor/Getty Images A whale shark.

It is believed that each whale shark’s pattern is unique, like a human’s fingerprint.

Great white sharks are the largest predatory fish on the planet.

Brad Leue / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images A great white shark in South Australia.

The largest great white ever recorded, Deep Blue, weighs in at a staggering 2 tons, or 4,000 pounds.

Great whites are named for their white underbellies.

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images A great white shark jumps out of the water.

They usually swim upwards to surprise their prey from beneath, and then leap out of the water.

Great white sharks have 300 razor sharp teeth in their jaws.

Ian Waldie/Getty Images The teeth and jaw of a great white shark.

However, great whites don’t tend to like the taste of humans. Instead, when they attack, it’s theorised that they’re just getting a test bite. But good news – shark attacks are falling. There were just 64 unprovoked shark attacks worldwide in 2019.

Another species, the mako shark, is known to leap 20 feet out of the water.

Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images A mako shark off the coast of Florida.

Mako sharks are also known for their incredible speed. They have been known to reach speeds of 31 miles per hour.

While some people are content to see sharks from behind the glass at an aquarium, other thrill-seekers take it to the next level and dive inside a cage to see a shark up close.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Cage diving in Mexico.

While some question cage diving and its implications on sharks and feeding habits, others say it’s helped spark a conversation about conservation.

“Divers in shark cages doing eco-tourism around the world has done some good. When I started diving with sharks decades ago, no one was interested in seeing sharks. Now there are shark ambassadors around the world. They have done some good things in trying to change the view most people have that sharks are dangerous,” underwater photographer and shark diving expert Brian Skerry told National Geographic.

Shark embryos attack each other.

Chris Alleaume/Shutterstock A blacktip shark.

For sharks, survival of the fittest begins before birth. According to Live Science, shark litter-mates all compete until the largest embryo eats all but one of their siblings.

A great white shark’s bite packs a punch of almost 4,000 pounds per square inch …

Barcroft Media/Getty Images A great white shark in South Australia.

That’s four times as strong as the bite of a tiger or lion.

… but you’re more likely to get killed by a champagne cork, a sand hole collapse, or fireworks than by a shark.

Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images A shark.

According to PETA, you have a one in 3.7 million chance of being killed by a shark.

We should let sharks be — most of the time, they are peaceful inhabitants of the ocean, and we need to share it with them.

Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild/Getty Images A female snorkeler and a whale shark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.