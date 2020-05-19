18 breathtaking photos of Eid celebrations around the world

AP Photo / Pawan Sharma Indian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

Eid al-Fitr begins on May 23, marking the end of fasting for Ramadan.

During Ramadan, practicing Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for an entire month.

Eid al-Fitr begins with an early morning prayer, followed by plenty of festivities and feasts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From May 23 to 24, the world’s Muslim community will celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The holiday marks the breaking of the Ramadan fast, where practicing Muslims forgo food and drink from sunrise to sunset, for one month.

The timing of Eid can be difficult, as it’s based on the appearance of a new moon, which can vary from country to country or be masked by cloudy skies.

Processions kick off with a special, early morning prayer and are then followed by feasts and festivities.

Islam is the second-largest religion in the world by believers, which number around 1.8 billion. By 2070, it could overtake Christianity (currently about 2.2 billion believers) as the world’s largest religion.

Muslim populations are therefore prevalent in almost all corners of the globe and Eid celebrations are always a worldwide affair.

From New York City to Beijing, here’s how the world’s Muslims have celebrated Eid al-Fitr in the past.

In New Delhi, India, Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid mosque in the early morning.

Manish Swarup/AP Images The Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, India in 2017.

Crowds attend their morning prayer for Eid al-Fitr at Gumuk Pasir Parangkusumo, just south of Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/Reuters The sun shines over Yogyakarta, Indonesia in 2017.

In East Java, Indonesia, Muslims pray at the Al-Mabrur mosque.

Antara Foto / Zabur Karuru / REUTERS Muslims pray for Eid Al-Fitr in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.

In Moscow, Russia, people gather together for a mass prayer to mark the end of Ramadan.

Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters Moscow, Russia in 2017.

With Palermo, Italy, as the backdrop, a large gathering of Muslims come together to pray in 2019.

Pacific Press/Contributor via Getty Images Italian muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Girls enjoy a carnival ride as people celebrate the festival of Eid at Burgess Park in London, England.

Rob Stothard/Contributor/Getty Images Girls celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in London, England, in 2016.

In Mosul, Iraq, displaced Iraqi girls who once fled their homes pose for a photograph as they celebrate the beginning of Eid.

Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters Iraqi girls join together for a photo in 2017.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, individuals gather on a street to perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer.

Achmad Ibrahim/AP Images Muslims fill the streets to mark the end of Ramadan.

Crowds gather at a public park outside of a mosque in Cairo, Egypt to catch balloons that are released after Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters Muslims gather in the streets in Cairo, Egypt.

In Al-Zahara square in Juba, South Sudan, Muslims join together to pray.

Stringer/Reuters Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in 2017.

In Mexico City, Mexico, Muslims join together in a gymnasium to mark the end of the holy fasting month.

Henry Romero/Reuters Muslims pray together in Mexico City.

In the US, Muslims come together at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters Muslims gather at a baseball stadium in California.

On the opposite coast, people join together at Bensonhurst Park in Brooklyn, New York, to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Kholood Eid/Reuters A beautiful day in Brooklyn, New York.

In Kathmandu, Nepal, Muslims gather together on multiple stories to pray together and celebrate the beginning of Eid al-Fitr.

Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters Muslim men in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In Beijing, China, Muslim men pray at the historic Niujie Mosque.

Thomas Peter/Reuters Muslim men gather together to pray.

A sleepy boy starts his morning amongst others in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, to pray.

Faisal Mahmood/Reuters Muslim men gather to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Turkish Muslims pray at the city’s landmark Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

Emrah Gurel/AP Images The Blue Mosque in Istanbul.

Indian Muslims pray at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

Pawan Sharma/AP Images The sun beats down on the enormous gathering of Muslims at the Taj Mahal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.