18 breathtaking photos of Eid celebrations around the world

- Eid al-Fitr begins on May 23, marking the end of fasting for Ramadan.
- During Ramadan, practicing Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for an entire month.
- Eid al-Fitr begins with an early morning prayer, followed by plenty of festivities and feasts.
From May 23 to 24, the world’s Muslim community will celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The holiday marks the breaking of the Ramadan fast, where practicing Muslims forgo food and drink from sunrise to sunset, for one month.
The timing of Eid can be difficult, as it’s based on the appearance of a new moon, which can vary from country to country or be masked by cloudy skies.
Processions kick off with a special, early morning prayer and are then followed by feasts and festivities.
Islam is the second-largest religion in the world by believers, which number around 1.8 billion. By 2070, it could overtake Christianity (currently about 2.2 billion believers) as the world’s largest religion.
Muslim populations are therefore prevalent in almost all corners of the globe and Eid celebrations are always a worldwide affair.
From New York City to Beijing, here’s how the world’s Muslims have celebrated Eid al-Fitr in the past.
In New Delhi, India, Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid mosque in the early morning.
Crowds attend their morning prayer for Eid al-Fitr at Gumuk Pasir Parangkusumo, just south of Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
In East Java, Indonesia, Muslims pray at the Al-Mabrur mosque.
In Moscow, Russia, people gather together for a mass prayer to mark the end of Ramadan.
With Palermo, Italy, as the backdrop, a large gathering of Muslims come together to pray in 2019.
Girls enjoy a carnival ride as people celebrate the festival of Eid at Burgess Park in London, England.
In Mosul, Iraq, displaced Iraqi girls who once fled their homes pose for a photograph as they celebrate the beginning of Eid.
In Jakarta, Indonesia, individuals gather on a street to perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer.
Crowds gather at a public park outside of a mosque in Cairo, Egypt to catch balloons that are released after Eid al-Fitr prayers.
In Al-Zahara square in Juba, South Sudan, Muslims join together to pray.
In Mexico City, Mexico, Muslims join together in a gymnasium to mark the end of the holy fasting month.
In the US, Muslims come together at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
On the opposite coast, people join together at Bensonhurst Park in Brooklyn, New York, to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers.
In Kathmandu, Nepal, Muslims gather together on multiple stories to pray together and celebrate the beginning of Eid al-Fitr.
In Beijing, China, Muslim men pray at the historic Niujie Mosque.
A sleepy boy starts his morning amongst others in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, to pray.
Turkish Muslims pray at the city’s landmark Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.
Indian Muslims pray at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.
