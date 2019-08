This filmmaker captured Turkey’s soul in just 280 shots.

Leonardo Dalessandri spent 20 days travelling through Turkey, visiting nine cities and capturing some incredible footage on the way.

The video, “Watchtower of Turkey,” was nominated “Best Video of 2014” on Vimeo.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

