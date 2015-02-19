This breathalyzer helps you call an Uber when you're too drunk to drive

Breathometer, the startup that makes smartphone-connected breathalyzers, wants to make it even easier to find your way home after you’ve had a few too many drinks.

You can now call an Uber from directly within Breathometer’s app, and the app will prompt you to call one if you’re almost near the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) limit of 0.08% (via GeekWire).

Breathometer’s app already offers a few options if you’re unable to drive home. The app would help you call a cab, a friend, or find a place nearby to spend the night. Now, Uber will be another option within the Breathometer app as part of its “Get Home Safe” feature.

Here’s how it would look in the app:

You can access this directly within the app, or if you register a 0.04 BAC or higher when using one of Breathometer’s products.

Breathometer initially attracted attention when it debuted on the ABC television show “Shark Tank” in September 2013. It was the first time all five investors went in on a deal together, and they invested $US1 million in the company.

In a new blog post published on Wednesday, Uber revealed that it integrated with Breathometer nine weeks ago as a case study. In that time, more than 54% of Breathometer users who made it to the “Get Home Safe” screen chose to take an Uber, the company said on its website.

Breathometer was initially in talks with Lyft to integrate its ride-sharing service into its app, according to Forbes. Breathometer CEO Charles Yim told Forbes that they had even played around with Lyft’s API, but made “a concious decision to back away from Lyft” once Uber got involved.

Breathometer makes two products: The $US99.99 Breeze, a wireless breathalyzer that clips on to your clothing and connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and the $US49.99 Original, which plugs into your phone via its headphone jack.

