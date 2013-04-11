Sorry Hooters, A Small Texas Chain Trademarked The Word 'Breastaurant'

Servers at the official ‘breastaurant’ Bikini Sports Bar and Grill.

Bikinis Sports Bar and Grill got a federal trademark on the term “breastaurant,” reports ABC News. Now, even if Hooters restaurants are colloquially called “breastaurants” because of their cheeky name and scantily-clad female servers, it won’t be able to do so in any official capacity.

Doug Guller, the CEO of ATX Brands LLC, which owns Bikinis Sports Bar and Grill, said his company had been working hard for seven years to get the trademark. Now Bikinis is the only company who can use that word to describe itself as a “breastaurant.”

Bikinis Sports Bar and Grill resides in Bankersmith, Texas, which was bought by Guller last year with the intention of changing the town name to Bikini, Texas and turning the area into an entertainment destination, or should we say, breastination.

Bikinis also has locations in Oklahoma, and North Carolina.

Hooters’ sales fell 4 per cent last year as competitors caught up to its formula. The chain responded by trying to appeal to women.

“Hooters should be very scared,” Drew Neisser of Renegade Marketing Group told ABC. “The category can only grow so much. Tilted Kilt and the others are stealing Hooters’ customers.”

