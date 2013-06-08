'Breast Milk'-Flavored Lollipops Are Really Taking Off

An Austin,Texas-based lollipop company has unveiled a new candy flavour this week that’s garnering a lot of media attention — Breast Milk.



Jason Darling, the company owner, says on the Lollyphile website that the idea came from all of his friends having babies and noticing that breast milk was the only thing that seemed to calm a fussy child:

“What slowly dawned on me was that my friends were actually producing milk so delicious it could turn a screaming, furious child into a docile, contented one. I knew I had to capture that flavour,” Darling writes.

The lollipops don’t use actual breast milk, since the milk couldn’t hold up to the candy-making process and it would take way too much breast milk per batch, Darling told ABC News.

Instead, the sweets made to taste like breast milk with sugar, corn syrup, and other natural flavours. “It all kind of tastes sort of like almond milk, but sweeter,” Darling told the LA Times.

A pack of four lollipops, which are vegan, will cost you $10. You can get a dozen for $24, and a case of 36 for $58.

According to Darling, the bizarre lollipops are already selling “really, really well,” alongside the other unconventional flavours Lollyphile offers such as White Russian, Sriracha, Lavender, Wasabi-Ginger, and Absinthe.

