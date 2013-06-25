We Tricked People At Business Insider Into Trying Breast Milk Lollipops — Here's How They Reacted

When we got wind of “Breast Milk” lollipops, we immediately knew what we had to do.



First, we ordered an entire box of Breast Milk lollipops. Next, we got over 20 of our co-workers to try out these suckers, which don’t actually contain breast milk but imitate the flavour with natural ingredients.

Without knowing what they were eating, our co-workers didn’t mind the taste of “breast milk,” and some even really liked it.

That all changed, though, when they found out what they were putting in their mouths.

Produced by William Wei

Additional camera by Justin Gmoser

