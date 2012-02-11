Breakthrough.com Lets You Talk To A Shrink Over The Web

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Forget sitting on a couch at your shrink’s office.Now you can book an appointment online and get psychiatric help right from your couch.



Using web cams and the Internet, Breakthrough CEO Mark Goldenson wants to make it easier for people to get therapy.

Yesterday at the demo day for StartX, an accelerator for companies run by Stanford students and recent grads, Goldensen explained why therapy over the Web makes sense.

“It’s expensive for people. It costs $1,800 for a therapy and medication course,” Goldenson explained.

“It’s hard for people to find a good provider, particularly in rural areas. It’s stigmatizing where people don’t want to admit they have a mental health condition or ask for a provider recommendation. And it’s really hard for people to find a good provider because so many providers don’t have websites.”

On the site, people can look through the directory of providers, book appointment, pay a co-pay, and have a session.

Goldenson is a serial entrepreneur, including a stint as product manager at PayPal. After 14 years working in web startups, he spent four years as a psychology researcher at Stanford.

Breakthrough is raising its first round of funding, and is about to sign a deal with a national insurer that will cover 2 million people, market it, and cover the cost of care.

Here’s what the demo looked like:

