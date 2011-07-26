Breakthrough: UGC Is Finally A Reality For Marketers With Eric Schmidt-Backed VideoGenie

VideoGenie, a San Francisco-based video platform company, backed by Google’s Eric Schmidt’s venture fund along with others, has developed a solution for consumers to easily upload and share brief video clips on a company’s site about its goods and services.



Getting consumers to upload relevant UGC to corporate sites or blogs has never been widely achieved, so this would appear to be a significant breakthrough.

VideoGenie is generating UGC at scale, at low cost and high value. Customers include big marketers Intuit, Levi’s and governmental organisations, including the U.S. Department of State.

The company has many small enterprises as customers as well.

Beet.TV has been told by a company spokesperson that VideoGenie, launched in 2010, has had 37 million impressions of its clips, or what it calls “Consumer Generated Video.”

The VideoGenie provides clients with a simple upload interface, which works with a webcam or mobile phone. Companies limit the length of user videos to under 30 seconds and most moderate the videos.

Videos have surfaced on company sites and on YouTube and Facebook. This week, VideoGenie released a new tool to provide feedback to consumers on the impact of their clips.

People just want to share: The majority of the companies (75%) using VideoGenie do not incentivise consumers to upload their videos.

Earlier this month we spoke with Justin Nassiri, CEO and founder. In the interview, he explains how the platform has been used by Intuit and by the U.S. State Department. The U.S. State Department generated UGC clips of Brazilians in advance of President Barack Obama’s recent trip to Brazil. We have some of those videos in our segment.

VideoGenie is offered in eight languages, in eleven countries.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



