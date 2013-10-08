Breakthrough Study Reveals Twitter Is Indeed A Major Hub For TV Viewers

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Nielsen released its highly-anticipated study looking at how users interact with Twitter while also viewing TV.

In the second quarter of 2013, Twitter processed 263 million tweets about TV content, a 38% increase from the same quarter last year. There are also 24% more users publishing tweets about TV content now than there were in the same quarter last year.

One concern people have had about Twitter is that everyone who is using the service is talking, but no one is actually listening to anyone else. However, Nielsen’s study reveals that there are 50x the number of people consuming TV-related content on Twitter than there are people publishing TV-related content on Twitter. This is exciting news for advertisers who are trying to figure out how to place ads in front of TV viewers again, who in our multi-screen world, turn away from the TV during commercial breaks to browse the Web and conduct other activities. (Nielsen)

In Other News …

Twitter made some subtle changes to its homepage after its IPO filing was released. Now, visitors will see screenshots of Twitter being used on two different smartphones, demonstrating the service’s mobile-centricity. The site’s welcome message now simply states “Start a conversation, explore your interest, and be in the know.” (All Things D)

Take a walk with Business Insider’s Julie Bort as Facebook gives her an inside look at its hardware labs. (Business Insider)

Twitter’s S-1 filing revealed that the social network is heavily skewed towards an international audience; 78% of its users are based outside the U.S. For more analysis on Twitter’s audience and its financials, check out our coverage on BI Intelligence. (Mashable/BI Intelligence)

Analysts are coming out with their first stock price targets for Twitter, and the early consensus is that the company is worth somewhere around $US20 billion. (Business Insider)

Now that Twitter is joining the ranks of Facebook on Wall Street, industry professionals are wondering which company will be the next tech darling. One thing is clear, some of the fastest growing social media companies today are much more focused on photos and video than their predecessors. It begs the question, can apps such as Snapchat and Whatsapp maintain their user growth and attract enough advertisers to build a viable business? (New York Times)





