Mark Zuckerberg And Yuri Milner Show Up An Hour Late To Their Own Billionaire Bash

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 23andMe cofounder Anne Wojcicki, and DST Group chief Yuri Milner are backing a new $33 million grant program for biotech innovators, the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences.It is presumably important, because they are putting a lot of their own money behind it. (Wojcicki is married to Google cofounder Sergey Brin.)



But not important enough for them to honour the winners by showing up on time to their own event.

There are a lot of TV cameras in the room, and reporters from CNN, CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, and other publications. organisers asked the press corps to show up early.

The program just started—55 minutes late. None of them apologized for the late arrival either.

Venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz fines partners who are late to meetings with entrepreneurs. Maybe that’s a good idea to apply more broadly.

