This Cool Startup Lets You Create Virtual Bands With Your Friends

BreakoutBand is an online social music game built on the notion that the next generation of social gaming is based on less on conventional notions of video gaming and more on the user’s desire to express him or herself.



Dave Moricca, the founder and CEO of BreakoutBand maps out the future of online gaming and pinpoints exactly where his company will fit in.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and William Wei

