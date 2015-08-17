One player from all 32 NFL teams who could break out and dominate in 2015

The NFL’s preseason schedule is underway, and the regular season is less than one month off.
After a wild offseason that saw tons of player movement, the doors have opened for several young players to break out and become stars.
In some cases, these are second-year players building on solid rookie seasons, in others they’re three-, four-, and even five-year veterans finally getting their chances. There are even a few potential impact rookies, too!
Check out the future stars of all 32 NFL teams below.
Age/Experience: 29, second season
One thing to know: Fells is still learning to play football after transitioning from basketball, but head coach Bruce Arians has already slotted him as a starter, saying it will be tough to beat him out. At six-foot-seven, Fells looks like a matchup nightmare as a blocker and deadly red zone target.
Age/Experience: 23, second season
One thing to know: Under a new coach and offensive coordinator, Freeman will get more carries and have the chance to become Atlanta's primary running back, especially now that Steven Jackson is gone.
Age/Experience: 23, second season
One thing to know: When Bene Benwikere became a starter in Week 14 of his rookie season, he earned Pro Football Focus' best coverage grade over the next four weeks. With more playing time and time spent as a nickel, he should remain one of the best young corners in the league.
Age/Experience: 25, fourth season
One thing to know: Dre Kirkpatrick had a breakout in 2014 when he picked off Peyton Manning twice in the same game, one of which was a pick-six. After limited playing time his first three years, he should see plenty of action as a starter this season.
Age/Experience: 23, third season
One thing to know: Although the Cowboys running back situation is a bit messy, with the departure of DeMarco Murray, Randle could potentially double his 51 carries and 343 rushing yards of last season.
Age/Experience: 22, second season
One thing to know: With Julius Thomas and Wes Welker gone, the six-foot-three Latimer should see far more snaps, while also benefiting from the defensive attention given to Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas.
Age/Experience: 26, third season
One thing to know: Ziggy Ansah has recorded 15.5 sacks in his first two years in the league. He could do that this season with Ndamukong Suh no longer around, but he'll also have to fight increased attention from offensive lines.
Age/Experience: 22, second season
One thing to know: Davante Adams became one of Aaron Rodgers' favourite targets last season, and after a strong training camp and heaps of praise from Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, he should build on a solid rookie year.
Age/Experience: 24, second season
One thing to know: After Arian Foster went down with a groin injury, the door opened for Alfred Blue, who should be the starter and see far more carries this season. He could establish himself as a consistent threat, even when Foster returns.
Age/Experience: 24, second season
One thing to know: Newsome led the Colts in sacks last year with 6.5, and he should benefit from the return of Robert Mathis returning from injury and taking pressure off of him on the line.
Age/Experience: 23, second season
One thing to know: Bortles got thrown into the fire his rookie season, and after nearly matching Peyton Manning's rookie record for most interceptions, settled down the final month of the season. With better receiving options and a better offensive line, Bortles should continue that progression.
Age/Experience: 22, second season
One thing to know: With the departure of Mike Wallace, Jarvis Landry, who had an impressive rookie season with 758 receiving yards and five touchdowns, should see more targets.
Age/Experience: 25, third season
One thing to know: The six-foot-five Hill was already a Saints red zone target last year, scoring five touchdowns, despite having just 175 receiving yards. With the departure of Jimmy Graham, Hill's role should grow even more.
Age/Experience: 27, sixth season
One thing to know: According to Pro Football Focus, Graham was one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL last season. This year, with Trent Cole no longer on the team, Graham is stepping into a leadership role and trying to become the face of the Eagles defensive line.
Age/Experience: 24, third season
One thing to know: Though the Steelers already have Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant, Wheaton should still get some looks in the Steelers' suddenly potent offence. Ben Roethlisberger has already been raving about Wheaton's potential.
Age/Experience: 25, fourth season
One thing to know: After three years learning under Antonio Gates, Green will get an expanded role in the offence while Gates is suspended for four weeks.
Age/Experience: 23, second season
One thing to know: The 49ers are so comfortable with Carlos Hyde that they handed him the reins and let workhorse running back Frank Gore leave in free agency. Hyde's youth and upside should make him the 49ers' primary back over Reggie Bush.
Age/Experience: 23, second season
One thing to know: The Seahawks don't have a ton of room for breakout players on their stacked roster, but Marsh has been 'hauling tail' during training camp, and some view him as possible replacement to Bruce Irvin.
Age/Experience: 22, second season
One thing to know: Tre Mason will have to compete against first-round pick Todd Gurley for carries, but Mason has a year of experience in his favour, and Gurley is still recovering from a torn ACL. The pair could eventually form a dynamic rushing duo.
Age/Experience: 22, second season
One thing to know: Bucs offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter compared Seferian-Jenkins to former tight end Tony Gonzalez -- a lofty comparison for a second-year player. But at six-foot-five, with No. 1 pick Jameis Winston now throwing to him, Sefrian-Jenkins could become a go-to target for the Bucs.
Age/Experience: 24, second season
One thing to know: Murphy had a serviceable rookie season, and Jay Gruden said he improved even more over the offseason. He could put up impressive numbers playing next to Ryan Kerrigan.
