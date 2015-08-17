One player from all 32 NFL teams who could break out and dominate in 2015

The NFL’s preseason schedule is underway, and the regular season is less than one month off.

After a wild offseason that saw tons of player movement, the doors have opened for several young players to break out and become stars.

In some cases, these are second-year players building on solid rookie seasons, in others they’re three-, four-, and even five-year veterans finally getting their chances. There are even a few potential impact rookies, too!

Check out the future stars of all 32 NFL teams below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.