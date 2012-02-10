White House To Announce 'Accommodation' On Birth Control Rule

It looks like Obama will partially cave on his stand against the Catholic Church.



ABC’s Jake Tapper reports the White House will likely announce an attempt to accommodate religious groups on mandatory contraceptive coverage later today.

Tapper reports that the compromise does not go as far as a law in Hawaii that allows religiously affiliated institutions to opt out so long as they inform employees where they can attain coverage elsewhere.

The White House could try to eliminate the requirement for sterilization coverage, along with co-pay-free “morning after” pills like “ella,” to try and really isolate the Church where its position is least popular.

But, Richard Doerflinger of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, has said this week that even the Hawaii-model would not resolve the conflict, a claim that Cardinal Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, repeated on “Morning Joe” this morning.

The battle between the Catholic Church and the Obama administration is entering a new phase. But Obama is the first to blink.

As Obama’s war with the Catholic Church heated up, we’ve published popular op-eds in favour of and against the Church’s stand on birth control.

We’ll continue to update as details become available.

