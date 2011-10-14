BREAKING: We Have An Arrest At Occupy Wall Street

Linette Lopez, Julia La Roche

This, after the protesters seem to have won.

UPDATE: Observers on the scene have tweeted that the police are positioning paddy wagons around the park.

paddy wagon tweet occupy wall street

According to the tweets we’re seeing, there are cops guarding the bull at Bowling Green, which is where we saw the crowd heading as they marched after they heard that the park would not be cleaned.

tweet about marching occupy wall street

As for this arrest, we’re not exactly sure how this happened, but our Julia La Roche grabbed this picture as she was leaving the park. We’ll keep you updated as we know more.

arrest at occupy wall street

And according to CNBC’s John Carney, the police are getting into position on the streets.

carney tweet occupy wall street
carney twitpic occupy wall street

More arrests via Julia La Roche:

 

