BREAKING: Washington Nationals Catcher Has Been Kidnapped

Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos has been kidnapped, according to a report in El Nacional.



According to a translation of the report, Ramos was kidnapped by four gunmen earlier today near his home in Venezuela. The family of Ramos has yet to hear from the kidnappers.

Ramos, 24, was a rookie during the 2011 season, hitting .267 with 15 home runs and a .334 OBP.

Kidnappings for ransom are not unusual in Venezuela, with professional athletes and their families often targeted. Back in 2009, the mother of former major leaguer Victor Zambrano was kidnapped in Venezuela. She was rescued two months later. And in 2004, the mother of former big league pitcher Ugueth Urbina was kidnapped.

