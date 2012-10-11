USADA: Lance Armstrong Was Part Of The Most Sophisticated And Successful Doping Program Cycling Has Ever Seen

Photo: AP

The United States Anti-Doping Agency will release a file Wednesday providing the most comprehensive evidence in proving Lance Armstrong’s alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.The information will also be sent to the Union Cycliste International (UCI), the sport’s governing body, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the World Triathlon Corporation

USADA’s CEO Travis T. Tygart explained the details of the evidence in the statement:

The evidence of the US Postal Service Pro Cycling Team-run scheme is overwhelming and is in excess of 1000 pages, and includes sworn testimony from 26 people, including 15 riders with knowledge of the US Postal Service Team (USPS Team) and its participants’ doping activities. The evidence also includes direct documentary evidence including financial payments, emails, scientific data and laboratory test results that further prove the use, possession and distribution of performance enhancing drugs by Lance Armstrong and confirm the disappointing truth about the deceptive activities of the USPS Team, a team that received tens of millions of American taxpayer dollars in funding.

Tygart said 11 of Armstrong’s teammates came forward and testified against him, breaking the omerta, or the widespread rule of silence about doping in the sport.

The report says Armstrong was part of “the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.”

We’ll have lots more when the USADA releases the evidence this afternoon.

UPDATE: A key teammate of Armstrong’s, George Hincapie, has just come clean.

To read the entire statement from the USADA, click here >>

DON’T MISS: Here Are The Doping Allegations Against Lance Armstrong That We Know About So Far >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.