A 24-year-old girl was dumped over an autocorrect mistake that made her boyfriend think she worked in porn

We all fall victim to autocorrect mistakes

— but usually they’re no big deal, easily laughed off or rectified by an immediate “Oops, typo” text.

But for one girl, an autocorrect error led to her getting dumped by her boyfriend of four months.

The 24-year-old Reddit user

shared the story of how a typo mistakenly led her 25-year-old boyfriend to believe that she secretly worked in pornography.

He immediately ended the relationship and blocked her from any means of communication, leaving her unable to explain what had happened.

Her boyfriend went through her phone while she was taking a shower. When she was finished, she found a note that said: “So how long did you think you could keep your real job a secret from me? Glad I didn’t get in too deep. This is done, don’t try to contact me.”

In her current job, the user serves as a “freelance photographer, designer, and model.” And so, she had no idea why her boyfriend was so furious, until she opened her phone and saw it was open to a text conversation with a client.

“Her text to me came when I was in the shower and it reads ‘The pornographer can come this weekend if you want to do our shoot then.’ Her phone changed photographer to pornographer and my boyfriend must have seen this text appear on the screen since I left my phone out,” the Reddit user, throwawa984759823475, wrote.

The poster asked if she should try to fix things, or see this overreaction as a “blessing in disguise.” After other Reddit users commented that he clearly wasn’t right for her, she decided to see the humour in her situation.

“Oh well, I’ve got ice cream in the fridge and friends coming over tomorrow for a movie. I’ll be alright, I’m already able to laugh at the autocorrect,” she wrote.

NOW WATCH: How to make easy jalapeño cheddar biscuits



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.