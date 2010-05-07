Surprise! Wall Street Gets HUGE Win In Financial Reform Voting

Jamie Dimon

Yesterday brought one bit of good news to Wall Street.Senators voted overwhelmingly against an amendment to cap bank size and leverage. Democratic Senator Harry Reid was one of only 30 Democratic Senators to support the measure.



What this means, basically, is that too big to fail is guaranteed to exist since, the only way to avoid too big to fail is to not have big banks.

