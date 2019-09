Universal Studios just outside of Los Angeles is on fire. The blaze broke out early Sunday morning on a soundstage on a studio back lot. So far, no injuries have been reported, but, according to officials, there may have been an explosion and filming going on when the fire started. CNN has further coverage here.



