ABC Renews "Ugly Betty," "Lost," "Grey's Anatomy," Other Faves

ABC has announced that it’s renewed the following shows for its 2009-2010 season:

Brothers & Sisters, Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, Lost, Private Practice, and Ugly Betty, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Supernanny, and Wife Swap.

Ugly Betty castmember Michael Urie excitedly tweeted his show’s news early this afternoon:

@michaelurie Ugly Betty gets official season 4 pick up!!! Whohoo!

Ugly Betty was previously thought to be on the bubble when it was pulled from ABC’s Thursday night lineup earlier this year. Since then, ABC entertainment head Steve McPherson said the show would be back, and this week ABC indicated it’s still confident in the show by bringing third season episodes back earlier than expected. It’s still unknown, though, whether Ugly Betty will stay put in New York or move back to LA, but we think they’ll do the former since those tax credits came in.

The only other sort of surprise is Private Practice, which some thought was on the bubble, but has done well since it was moved to air after Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays.

Still unknown are the fates of Scrubs, According to Jim and Samantha Who? (which ABC just pulled from Thursday nights earlier this week despite the fact that its season still has several episodes to air) as well as mid-season replacements The Unusuals, Cupid, Castle and Better Off Ted.

ABC will reveal its full fall lineup at its upfront presentation on May 19.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.