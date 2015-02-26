Two young girls in Melbourne have been cleared of Ebola

Getty Images

Two children in Melbourne were tested for Ebola at the Royal Children’s Hospital today.

A hospital spokesperson said they were being tested for “range of infectious diseases”.

“Two patients have been isolated at The Royal Children’s Hospital following admission this morning with an infectious disease. The children, aged under 10, are being tested for a range of infectious diseases, including the ebola virus”. “Specialist medical staff are caring for the patients, using the procedures and equipment in which they have been trained. The safety of staff and the community is paramount. Results of the diagnostic testing will be known within a few hours. The hospital is unable to provide further information about the patients or their conditions until the test results are known.”

Tests later cleared the two young girls of Ebola. They are now being treated for a respiratory illness and are doing well.

The girls had been on trip to Guinea with their family before falling ill.

