BREAKING: Twitter Down Again, Fesses Up To It

A Groundhog Day experience for Twitter and its many users/complainers: The service had yet another breakdown Saturday, after struggling to stay up most of the week.



That’s not news of course. Twitter outages, and stories about them, are commonplace. The major difference between today’s problems and past issues are that Twitter itself is owning up to it, on both the site’s Web page and its blog, via a message from CEO Jack Dorsey:

Around 11 am in San Francisco, our main database db006, crashed because of too many connections. We have to put the service into an unscheduled maintenance mode to recover. Folks will see degraded service for the next few hours.

Again, we’re not qualified to opine about the actual cause of Twitter’s tech problems, or the best way to solve them. But we will give them props for the heads up. And for what’s worth, the main site seems to be working okish as of 6:29 pm est.

While we’re at it, an update on Twitter’s C round: We’ve confirmed that the company has a term sheet, presumably for the $15 million at $80 million previously reported. But a deal has yet to close.

