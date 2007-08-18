BREAKING: TripAdvisor Says $3M Facebook Deal Report Lies, Lies, Lies

Wired actually called Expedia’s TripAdvisor about the reported $3M deal to buy Facebook app “Where I’ve Been”! “This is untrue,” the company said. “Beyond that, we do not have any comment.”



As Wired notes, that response is far from definitive. In fact, it’s close to Bill Clinton’s infamous what the meaning of the ‘is’ is.” It could be true, but the deal isn’t done yet. Or there may be a deal, but at a different price. Or there’s no deal — but PR folks usually feel free to just come out and say that. So we’re betting that TripAdvisor will buy it at some price, some day.

