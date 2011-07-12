U.S. Says Syrian State TV Urged Protesters To Break Into The U.S. Embassy

Photo: AP

Attacks against the U.S. Embassy were encouraged by Syrian state-sponsored television, the U.S. State Department said today.State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland confirmed that mobs of protesters loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Damascus today and attacked the residence of the U.S. ambassador.



The Syrian authorities’ response to the attacks was slow and insufficient, Nuland said in a press briefing. She would not directly affirm that the Syrian regime was behind the demonstrations.

“It’s the government who is responsible for security and they failed in that mission,” she said. “This is all about the Syrian government being unable to understand what is really going on in their country.”

No U.S. Embassy staff were injured in the attacks, although the embassy compound was physically damaged.

The U.S. State Department plans to call in Syria’s charges d’affaires in Washington today to complain about the attack. The Syrian ambassador to the U.S. is apparently on vacation.

Pro-government demonstrators have been gathering outside of the U.S. and French embassies this weekend to protest the U.S. and French ambassadors recent visit to the besieged city of Hama, the site of the military’s bloody crackdown against anti-regime protesters.

To avert the security breach today, French Embassy guards fired live ammunition on the protesters as they smashed windows and raised a Syrian flag above the U.S. embassy compound, according to news reports.

The pro-government protests reflect Assad loyalists growing discontent with U.S. and French support for Syria’s opposition movement.

In the past week, U.S. Ambassador Robert Ford has taken an increasingly hardline approach to the Assad regime. In a Facebook note posted yesterday, Ford taking a surprisingly undiplomatic tone, criticising the regime’s handling of both the anti-government protests and the demonstrations in front of the embassy:

“On July 9 a “mnhebak” group threw rocks at our embassy, causing some damage. They resorted to violence, unlike the people in Hama, who have stayed peaceful. Go look at the Ba’ath or police headquarters in Hama – no damage that I saw.

Other protesters threw eggs and tomatoes at our embassy. If they cared about their fellow Syrians the protesters would stop throwing this food at us and donate it to those Syrians who don’t have enough to eat. And how ironic that the Syrian Government lets an anti-U.S. demonstration proceed freely while their security thugs beat down olive branch-carrying peaceful protesters elsewhere.”

