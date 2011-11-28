Syracuse Has Fired Bernie Fine Amid Child Molestation Accusations

Syracuse has fired assistant basketball coach Bernie Fine, Pete Thamel of the New York Times reports.



Fine has been accused of child molestation by a former ball boy.

Syracuse police recently reopened the investigation Fine after a 2003 investigation didn’t produce any charges.

Today, the case took a strange turn when ESPN aired the audio of a phone conversation between Fine’s wife Laurie and his accuser Bobby Davis.

In the phone call, Laurie appears to acknowledge that Fine sexually abused Davis.

Head coach Jim Boeheim has been adamant that Fine is innocent and Davis is looking for money.

