BREAKING: Supreme Court Will Rule On Gay Marriage This Term

Jeff Roberson/AP April Dawn Breeden, left, and her long-time partner Crystal Peairs, right, are married by Rev. Katie Hotze-Wilton, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014, at City Hall in St. Louis. St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison overturned Missouri’s ban on gay marriage on Wednesday saying the law is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court is going to decide whether gay couples around the country can get married.

On Friday, the justices announced they will review four same-sex marriage cases from Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, and Michigan. The case will be heard in April and, the ruling will come before the court’s current term ends in June.

There are 14 states that do not allow gay marriage including the four mentioned above.

The Supreme Court initially avoided the issue last year by allowing appeals court rulings that ended gay marriage bans to stand. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit subsequently allowed the bans in Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Michigan to stand.

In 2013, the Supreme Court made a pair of rulings on gay marriage. Both of those cases resulted in 5-4 decisions, which indicates the court is divided on the issue.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.