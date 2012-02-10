BREAKING: Stocks Perfectly Priced, All News Accounted For, Investors Perfectly Happy

That there is the 5-day action in the S&P 500.

The lack of range and volume is almost comical. We can’t remember the last time we saw so many days that the market closed about 2 points higher or lower than it was the day before.

We can only conclude that we’ve reached financial nirvana. All news is priced in. The market is perfectly efficient. And everyone is happy with their positions, so nobody feels the need to trade.

For a full roundup of what happened today, see here.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.