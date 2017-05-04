BREAKING: Staff have been called to an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Reports are emerging from London that Queen Elizabeth II’s staff have been summoned to an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace in the middle of the night.

The Daily Mail reports a meeting was called at 3am Wednesday, local time. It’s believed that staff from as far afield as the Queen’s Scottish holiday house, Balmoral Castle, have been summoned.

The Mail says the most senior officer of the Royal Household, the Lord Chamberlain, and Her Majesty’s Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt is expected to address staff early this morning, London time.

But the reason for the meeting will be known until 8am, GMT, (5pm AEST) due to royal protocol on “significant announcements”.

The Palace declined to comment according to the Mail.

The BBC’s royal correspondent, Dickie Arbiter, commented on Twitter that: “staff meetings are called from time to time nothing unusual and could well be about the Buckingham Palace refurbishment”.

The Standard’s royal editor Robert Jobson also dampened concerns, saying “there is no cause for alarm”.

My understanding re so called Buckingham Palace "emergency meeting" is there is no cause for alarm. — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) May 4, 2017

The Queen turned 91 last month. Her husband, Prince Philip, is 95.

Yesterday, the Duke of Edinburgh opened a new stand at the home of cricket, Lords.

The Duke of Edinburgh chats with @englandcricket legend Mike Gatting as he arrives at Lord's @HomeOfCricket to open the new Warner Stand. pic.twitter.com/eMkEYyS9qf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 3, 2017

This is a breaking story. Refresh for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.