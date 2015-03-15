13 rescued after being trapped on Gold Coast theme park roller coaster on Sunday

The Green Lantern ride. Source : Warner Bros. Movie World.

Emergency service crews rescued 13 people trapped on a roller coaster at Warner Brother’s Movie World on the Gold Coast after a reported equipment failure which saw the car dislodged from the tracks. There are no reports of injuries.

The incident occurred on the Green Lantern roller coaster, which opened in 2011, just after 1pm on Sunday and is billed as the steepest inverted drop in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Courier Mail reports two separate carts are involved – one containing seven people, the other six, with one containing a small girl.

Firefighters are attempting to stabilise the cart in the upper section before attempting to rescue the people.

At movie world- thoughts with the people stuck on the green lattern ride now. pic.twitter.com/OktnAewqaW — Amanda Bude (@GroovyBabies3) March 15, 2015

UPDATE: Queensland Fire rescue managed to remove the six people trapped in the top car by 4.30pm and they were taken to hospital as a precaution before being released.

Warner Bros Movie World released a statement apologising to the people trapped.

“The Green Lantern attraction is equipped with multiple safety redundancies to ensure the safety of all riders,” the company said.

“Our team of engineers and technicians will investigate the cause of this mechanical issue before the ride is reopened.”

