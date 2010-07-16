GOLDMAN WINS AGAIN! Settles With SEC For Chump-Change $550 Million

I have humble upbringings!

CONFIRMED: Goldman will settle for $550 million.This looks like a huge win for Goldman.



Although Goldman will admit it included misleading information in Abacus materials, the investment bank will NOT admit to any major wrongdoing.

And — the figure is smaller than initial reports that were around $1 billion. So it comes off looking like it’s better for Goldman than the SEC. $550 million is still a big chunk of change though — the biggest settlement against a Wall Street firm in the history of the SEC.

