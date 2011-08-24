BREAKING: 'Scary' Earthquake Strikes D.C., Phone Systems Offline

CNN is now confirming what many of us have seen on Google+ and Twitter already: “Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes Virginia, D.C. and New York.”



I was on the phone with my mum, she sounded very distraught about the shaking, when the line suddenly went dead. I’ve tried calling back several times and am getting an error message, “Your call cannot be completed at this time.”

It appears the phone circuits in the D.C. and MD area are flooded and it’s hard to get a call through; the same thing, by the way, occurred on 9/11.

STORY DEVELOPING… Will add more as I hear additional details.

