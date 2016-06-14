BREAKING: Russia has been given a suspended disqualification from Euro 2016

The AFP news agency is reporting that the Russia’s Euro 2016 football team has received a “suspended disqualification” for alleged hooliganism at the England match on Friday that resulted in a number of arrests and injuries.
