BREAKING: Russia has been given a suspended disqualification from Euro 2016

Matthew Nitch Smith

The AFP news agency is reporting that the Russia’s Euro 2016 football team has received a “suspended disqualification” for alleged hooliganism at the England match on Friday that resulted in a number of arrests and injuries.

Business Insider will update this story as it develops.

