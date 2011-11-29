Romney Is Collapsing On InTrade, And Is Now Below 50%

Photo: mittromney via YouTube

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney has fallen below 50 per cent on InTrade for the first time since the beginning of October, as former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has seen his fortunes on the prediction market rise.A trade at 7:28 this morning valued Romney as having just a 49.3 per cent chance to win the GOP nomination. He peaked at over a 70 per cent chance at the beginning of November, amid Herman Cain’s collapse in the polls.



Many believe Romney to be the inevitable choice for Republicans, who have been unable to front a more conservative candidate with staying power.

But Gingrich, the latest to rise to the front of the pack, appears to be showing resilience amid scrutiny over his positions on illegal immigration.

