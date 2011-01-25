BREAKING: Rahm Emanuel Can't Run For Chicago Mayor

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting he’s been “booted of ballot by court.”



Rahm Emanuel was thrown off the ballot for mayor of Chicago today by an appellate court panel, a stunning blow to the fund-raising leader in the race.

An appellate panel ruled 2-1 that Emanuel did not meet the residency standard to run for mayor.

Appellate judges Thomas Hoffman and Shelvin Louise Marie Hall ruled against Emanuel. Justice Bertina Lampkin voted in favour of keeping President Obama’s former chief of staff on the Feb. 22 ballot.

Emanuel’s attorney’s are expected to use Lampkin’s dissenting opinion to appeal the case to the Illinois Supreme Court.

