The tsunami threat for PNG has passed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck

The tsunami warning for Papua New Guinea (PNG) has “now mostly passed” after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the nation’s coastline earlier today.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in Hawaii said: “Based on all data available to this center… the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now mostly passed. Any remaining threat should be evaluated by local authorities in impacted areas.”

There were minor sea level fluctuations of up to 0.3 metres above and below the normal tide levels, which may continue over the next few hours.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) says the epicentre of the quake, which hit just before 1:00pm New Zealand Time, was near the town of Rabaul in the northeast of PNG.

Waves were expected to reach 1 to 3 metres above expected tidal levels, according to the PTWC, however these swells did eventuate.

“Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 km of the earthquake epicentre along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands,” it said.

The time between tsunami waves can be from five minutes and one hour.

Tsunami waves less than 0.3 metres above expected tidal levels may be felt in Australia, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Antarctica, Japan, Philippines, New Caledonia, Northern Marianas, Guam, Palau, Yap, Pohnpei, Chuuk, Kosrae, Marshall Islands, Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Tokelau, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Nauru, Wake Island, Johnston Island, Howland and Baker, Tonga, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna, Solomon Islands, Indonesia and northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

