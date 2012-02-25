BREAKING: Pinterest Already Isn't Cool Anymore

Photo: Illustration: Kevin Lincoln/Business Insider

We were riding on the subway today, minding our own business, when a woman standing nearby started talking about Pinterest.It’s still strange enough to hear that sort of discussion in the open, but what was most interesting was what she said.



She said that she’d been on Pinterest for a year now — most of its current users didn’t even know what it was six months ago, much less a year.

And the big difference, she said, between Pinterest now and Pinterest then? Pinterest used to be an incredible source for finding new, cool sites that you’d never heard of.

But now, with so many users, all anyone does is re-pin each other rather than pinning new material from around the web.

Instead of discovering great recipes or pictures, all she sees now are things she’s seen before. And we’ve heard this from others as well.

This could become a big problem for the site — if members start to lose enthusiasm after a while, it might slow both participation and adding new members.

After being the hottest thing on the web, could Pinterest have already lost the cool factor?

