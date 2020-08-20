How to take your business national, while keeping in touch with your local market, from a specialty retailer who did it

Fort Orange General Store

The Fort Orange General Store is a specialty retail shop downtown Albany, New York, that offers locally sourced products and unique events.

Owner Schuyler Bull says that he knew his hyperlocal focus would have to change if he wanted to grow the business.

He ramped up personal flair on customer service, adjusted employee roles, invested in online, and didn’t pivot to video.

When Schuyler Bull bought the Fort Orange General Store in 2017, he wanted the specialty retail shop to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Albany, New York.

By offering locally sourced products and hosting unique events, Bull says his focus was on our “making sure that any customer that walked in the door had a great experience and told others about it.”

But in order to grow outside the local community he built, Bull realised his hyperlocal focus would have to change – fast.

Business Insider spoke with Bull about the steps he took to keep sales flowing during a time when many brick and mortar businesses are struggling.

Keep things personal, even when it’s virtual

At first, Fort Orange’s online store was mostly reserved for the store’s most popular items.

When Bull closed up his physical shop’s doors, the e-commerce channel needed a complete overhaul to list more inventory and process more shipments.

The decisive move led to a healthy jump in sales from loyal customers, and Bull worked with his team to recreate the personal service they had come to expect from a visit to the store.

“We put extra little notes and things within the packages, and we wrapped it up nicely so that was almost like they were opening up a gift when they received it in the mail,” he said. “If you can’t be in a store, this is the next best thing.”

The extra effort paid off, and Bull says the business has managed to get back on track.

Work with your team to adjust their roles

In-store events and workshops were another key part of Fort Orange’s revenue strategy. In January, Bull promoted one of the sales associates to manage that side of the business – much of which is now online.

“We actually asked her if she would be ok transitioning to a role that was more of like a digital content creator,” Bull said. “Her role definitely did shift from more of a person who is focused on in-person events to more of a digital focus.”

Fort Orange has acquired new customers in zip codes across the country through a method Bull described as the digital equivalent of word-of-mouth marketing: by targeting their ad spend on the followers of their roughly 12,000 followers on social media.

“This friend follows this place, it must be cool. Let me check it out a little bit more,” Bull said of the strategy.

Don’t default to video – instead, focus on what you do best

Video services have certainly helped a lot of businesses stay in touch with customers during this time of social distancing, but Bull’s team sensed fatigue around video events and decided it wasn’t right for the business.

“It just wouldn’t be the same,” he added. “Everything we do we want it to be top-notch, really high quality, and we couldn’t promise that delivery, so we just decided let’s focus on other things.”

Instead, the team set about executing a meticulously planned, socially distanced Makers’ Market at a nearby farm to support the local suppliers who are so essential to Fort Orange’s existence.

Carry forward those things that support your core mission

Even as foot traffic at the Broadway shop has picked back up nicely, Bull isn’t going to discard the tools that helped get his company through the past several months.

“We want to stay true to our roots,” he said. “I wanted to showcase the beauty and the talent of the capital region, and downtown Albany specifically, so I do think that the brick and mortar experience is really still important and people still crave that.”

The priority of Fort Orange General Store will continue to be a unique brick and mortar experience, but Bull says the sudden shove into e-commerce has given him a lot more confidence in the return on his investment in a digital strategy.

“It was a good test for us,” he said. “As we go into this holiday season, we are going to definitely focus more on online sales knowing that we saw online sales come in from all over the United States, during the time that we were shut down.”

