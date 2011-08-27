BREAKING: NYC Subway System, Buses, And Commuter Rail Lines To Shut Down At Noon On Saturday

Photo: Weather Channel

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced that the New York City Subway system will shut down at noon Saturday in preparation for hurricane Irene.Service on all MTA subways, buses, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Rail Road lines will be suspended at 12 p.m. tomorrow. If winds at any point exceed 60 MPH, the New York State Thruway, George Washington Bridge, and other bridges will close.



New Jersey Transit trains will stop running at noon Saturday because of Hurricane Irene.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.